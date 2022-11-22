Multiple fatalities after Walmart shooting in Chesapeake: Police

According to a spokesperson with the Chesapeake Police Dept., multiple people are dead and injured after a shooting inside a Walmart off Battlefield Blvd.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — There was a shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday night, involving multiple fatalities and injuries, according to the Chesapeake Police Dept.

It happened inside the Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson with the department, said within 45 minutes after arriving at the scene, police found multiple fatalities.

While he couldn't give an exact number of victims, Kosinski said he believes it to be less than 10.

Kosinski said it appeared to be a single shooter. Police officers are still investigating inside the Walmart; however, the shooter was confirmed dead just after midnight.