'I just grabbed my purse and I left' | Shoppers react to gunfire outside Cobb Walmart

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Gunfire at a Walmart in Cobb County left shoppers running for safety Wednesday. The incident left one person in the hospital and several others in custody.

“They were saying active shooter, active shooter, so everybody who is in the area where I was just got their purse or got whatever they had and started running,” said one shopper.

Cobb County Police said it wasn’t an active shooter; the shooting was between two groups. However, the gunfire still frightened customers at the store on Chastain Meadows Pkwy.

“I was listening to see if I heard anything or heard any gunshot and I didn’t so I just grabbed my purse and I left my cart and the stuff I had in it in the middle of the pharmacy," the shopper said.

According to police, the shooting happened around noon outside the store.

“Soon after arrival, it was determined that the shooting was between two separate groups on the exterior area of the Walmart automotive center,” said Deputy Chief Ben Cohen.

Police confirmed at least one person was shot and that person was taken to the hospital in a private car.

“Several involved persons were taken into custody and investigators continue to gather information from witnesses and physical evidence from the scene” added Deputy Chief Cohen.

And as police continue to investigate, those who frequent the area, remain in disbelief.

“This is where we get our groceries from all the time, I come here almost every month, and it’s crazy to see that a small argument, or whatever happened caused such a big commotion, it’s scary," said Ereyana Turner.