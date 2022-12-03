Driver ramming into other vehicles, law enforcement involved in shooting, Walton County deputies say

Deputies were originally called to address an aggressive driver.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Walton County deputies are investigating a shooting that involved a law enforcement officer Saturday night, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities were responding to a call reporting a person using their vehicle to ram into other vehicles around Highway 81 at Robertson Road, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said it was investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting, shutting down Highway 81 in the meantime. Authorities did not say who was hurt or who fired the shots but did clarify all Walton County deputies are safe.

The sheriff's office has called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation, according to a GBI spokesperson.