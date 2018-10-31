WALTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A Walton County school has been placed on lockdown due to a car wreck and escaped suspect several miles away.

School officials confirmed that Walnut Grove Elementary School has been placed on a Level 1 lockdown as a precaution to ensure the safety of students.

"The school is continuing with normal daily activities inside the building with an officer on duty at the school to monitor the situation," the school system said in a statement.

This comes in response to a wreck in Newton County that appears to have involved someone with felony warrants for aggravated assault. Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said the suspect escaped on foot near the border between the two counties leading to the school being placed on lockdown as a precaution as the search continues.

Law enforcement in both counties are now searching for the escaped driver.

