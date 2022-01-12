Son admits to allegedly killing 73-year-old mother in 911 call, police say

Walton County deputies responded to a home south of Loganville to conduct a welfare check after an initial call for medical assistance had been canceled.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Walton County man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of his 73-year-old mother, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

According to the GBI, the 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother's death. He faces murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and six counts of aggravated assault charges.

The GBI said on Tuesday evening that Walton County deputies responded to a home on GA Highway 20 south of Loganville to conduct a welfare check after an initial call for medical assistance had been canceled. Deputies were able to talk to both the son and his mother, and found no need for emergency assistance.

Early Wednesday morning, the son allegedly called 911 and told dispatch that he had killed his mother. Deputies responded to the home and engaged in a standoff where he shot at deputies several times. He then surrendered to deputies afterward. No deputies were hurt during the incident, the GBI said.

When deputies went inside the home they found his mother who had been shot and killed. Her body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Officer for an autopsy.