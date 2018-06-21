COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have confirmed the suspect in a SWAT standoff at a Marietta home had killed himself.

Police said Marshall Phillip McCall, 47, of Acworth, was wanted out of Cherokee County.

McCall was wanted out of Cherokee after a domestic dispute that left one victim in critical condition.

According to Officer Sarah O'Hara with Cobb Police, the incident started at 5 am on Thursday after officers received a call about a wanted person at a Marietta residence.

When officers arrived, witnesses notified them that the suspect had fled down the street to a home on Millwood Drive, which was later revealed as McCall's parent's home.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and after a period of time, they heard one gunshot.

SWAT units made entry into the home to retrieve some of the residents who were still inside the home at the time the gunshot went off.

Once those residents were out, SWAT units pulled out and attempted to communicate with the suspect but when officials did not get a response, they made entry into the home once again and found McCall, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

