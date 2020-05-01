THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Police in south Georgia are searching for a man they say was involved in the strangulation and kidnapping of his live-in girlfriend.

Thomasville Police in Thomas County said both offenses allegedly committed by 35-year-old Benjamin Andropolis Walker fall under the family violence act meaning would likely be prosecuted more severely when he is captured.

However, they said he ran as soon as he saw the police on Saturday. Warrants have now been issued for his arrest with the Thomas County Magistrate Court.

Walker is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His last known addresses were 273 Donna Lane and 147 Cove Landing.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call 911 or the dispatch non-emergency line at 229-226-2101. Police do, however, warn that no one should approach Walker if they spot him.

