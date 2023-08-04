Wanted man in Habersham County arrested after hours-long manhunt, sheriff says

Deputies at the Habersham County Sheriff's Office were actively searching for the man who fled from authorities in the area of Hwy. 17 near Victory Baptist Church.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in Habersham County Friday following an hours-long manhunt after he ran away from law enforcement, the county sheriff's office said.

Deputies at the Habersham County Sheriff's Office were actively searching for the 21-year-old man in the area of Highway 17 near Victory Baptist Church in Clarkesville. He was wanted on charges of first-degree burglary, aggravated stalking, and second-degree criminal damage to property, all felonies.

Earlier the same day on their social media page, the sheriff's office notified homeowners, informing them of the man and encouraging residents to lock their doors and vehicles until he was caught.

He was also wanted for two counts of battery, criminal trespass and obstruction, according to deputies. The suspect had previously bonded out of jail on July 31 on an $11,000 bond after he was arrested on July 28 on charges of aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, deputies said.

The man was found in the bathroom of a convenience store along Highway 115 at Habersham Mills Connector around 2:30 p.m., where he had last been spotted, according to deputies,

2:45 p.m. UPDATE: The wanted man is in custody. “We appreciate the help of the Georgia Department of Corrections K9... Posted by Habersham Co. Sheriff Joey Terrell on Friday, August 4, 2023

The sheriff's office credited several different Georgia agencies for helping arrest the man. Other agencies involved in his capture included the Georgia Department of Corrections K9 team and Georgia State Patrol Aviation.

"We appreciate the help of the Georgia Department of Corrections K9 team who took him into custody," Sheriff Joey Terrell said. "We also appreciate the help of Georgia State Patrol Aviation and other agencies involved with our personnel in this search and capture."

The man was described as having dark hair and not wearing a shirt.