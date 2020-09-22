Video released in burglary, assault at SW Atlanta auto store

On Aug. 28, Atlanta police responded to the scene and met with the victim who said he was assaulted and robbed by three men.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released photos and video from an assault and burglary that happened last month at an auto store off Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

On Aug. 28, Atlanta police responded to the scene and met with the victim who said he was assaulted and robbed by three men.

Following the investigation, police say the three men came into the business and spoke with the victim about purchasing a vehicle. He told police that as he gave them an application, he was suddenly assaulted by two of the suspects.

Photos: Suspects in burglary, assault on Campbellton Road in Atlanta 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

During the assault, they found that the third suspect ran into the business office and began rummaging through cabinets.

The suspects also stole the victim's wallet and fled the scene.