The search is on for a prisoner who walked off a clean-up detail in Cobb County.

On Thursday at approximately 11 a.m., the Cobb County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Shane Pruitt was at Fuller Park on Robinson Road when he went missing.

Pruitt was in jail for a probation violation for an original charge of theft by taking motor vehicle.

He is described as a white male, 47 years of age, 6' 4" in height, approximately 250 pounds and was last seen in a white shirt and pants with a blue stripe on the pants leg. The shirt will have "COBB COUNTY PRISONER" on the back.

Pruitt is not considered an immediate danger to the public.

If you see him do not approach and call 911 or Cobb County Sheriff's Office: 770-499-4639.

