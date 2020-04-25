WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police say one woman shot another after they argued at a Warner Robins apartment complex.

According to Warner Robins police, it happened just before 10 p.m. at 800 Leisure Lake Drive.

They say one woman came to confront the other about an ongoing dispute, and the two fought.

Police say the woman who lived at Leisure Lake shot the woman who started the confrontation in the chest.

They say her injuries are not life-threatening.

So far, no one has been charged, and police say they are still investigating. So far, police have not named either woman.

Anyone with information on the case can call Detective Scott Nix at (478) 302-5380.

