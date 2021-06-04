Warrant: Atlanta rapper swung at teen multiple times with knife before stabbing her at Dunkin'

Marquavis 'Dae Dae' Goolsby faces felony charges of aggravated assault.

UNION CITY, Ga. — An arrest warrant for Atlanta rapper Marquavis Goolsby, who also goes by his stage name "Dae Dae," was released Friday to 11Alive following an open-records request, revealing that Goolsby swung at a teen multiple times before stabbing her in the arm at a Dunkin' location in December.

According to the warrant, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, the altercation began in the drive-thru, while Goolsby was in his red four-door Audi, when he got upset because he didn't get a food item that he wanted at the Dunkin' off of State Route 138.

Goolsby drove away but then came back shortly after 6 p.m. He entered the Dunkin' location where he began yelling at a teen who was 17-years-old at the time, the warrant stated.

The altercation quickly turned physical when he began swinging at the teen multiple times with a knife and chased her around the store, before stabbing her in the arm, according to the warrant.

Part of the video surveillance released by police showed what took place that evening.

When officers arrived, they found the teen on the floor and she was treated for her injuries by EMS but she declined to go to the hospital.

The warrant stated Goolsby left his white tennis shoe on the floor before leaving.

