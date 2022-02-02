Warrant: Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta area judge at bar

Cobb County Police announced an arrest warrant for Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is accused of groping a prominent Atlanta area judge while the Georgia Sheriff's Association was holding its winter meetings at an Atlanta hotel, documents claim.

According to the warrant, that incident happened at the Renaissance Waverly Atlanta hotel bar last month. The warrant states Coody "did place his hand" on the victim's body parts, without the victim's consent.