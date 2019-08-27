ATLANTA — A Decatur man was arrested last week for trying to bring heroin into SunTrust Park when the Braves hosted the Miami Marlins, according to a warrant from the Cobb County Magistrate Court.

The warrant said Kevin Ross came to the SunTrust Park August 21 at about 9 p.m., carrying a backpack which contained a plastic bag with 11 syringes and one gram of suspected heroin.

Ross was charged with felony possession of heroin along with misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects.

According to the warrant, he was taken into custody and transported to the Cobb County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday without bond.

The arrest of Ross comes just seven days after a Woodstock man was arrested for trying to sneak cocaine into SunTrust Park in his cowboy boot.

RELATED: Man tried to sneak cocaine into SunTrust Park in his cowboy boot, warrant says

On Aug. 14, Dustin Luther Wilkes was stopped by Atlanta Braves security after something on his person set off metal detectors.

A Cobb County warrant said that a more thorough search required Wilkes to take off his boots so security could search for hidden weapons. At that point, Wilkes took something from his boot and put it in his pants pocket.

The security officer asked him to turn his pocket inside out. When he did, trying to keep the item hidden in his hand, according to a warrant,

When security officers asked Wilkes to open his hand, the warrant said it revealed a clear plastic bag with a white powder suspected to be cocaine.

Wilkes was arrested and charged with cocaine possession.

MORE HEADLINES |

Oconee County man arrested on child molestation, rape charges

Owner of dog found locked in abandoned house arrested in Virginia

Sketch released of suspect in murder of Marietta man, victim ID'd