Warrant issued for Lithia Springs woman on fraud, forgery charges

Insurance Commissioner John King says the woman received more than $28,800 in fraudulent benefits over a two-year period.

ATLANTA — A warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Charmaine Kimbrough, charging her with one count each of insurance fraud and forgery, according to a release from the office of state insurance and fire commissioner John King.

The release said that Kimbrough submitted a long-term disability claim to insurance carrier Cigna, which was flagged due to what they called "fraudulent forms, excessive limitations, altered documents, conflicting statements, and more."

According to the release, Kimbrough's disability claim was initially approved on May 12, 2017, for a bi-weekly benefit of more than $1,300, due to carpal tunnel syndrome.

“Ms. Kimbrough received a total of $28,822.50 in benefits from May 12, 2017, until June 20, 2019,” King said. “Our office and other state authorities take the threat of insurance fraud seriously as it costs Georgia consumers hundreds of dollars more per year in insurance premiums.”

While Kimbrough's claim was being handled, medical paperwork was submitted by different providers, according to the agency's release. The medical facilities were subpoenaed, and Kaiser Permanente's records showed that Kimbrough was not an identifiable patient.