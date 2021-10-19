Warrant: Accused man stole woman's wallet before she was pushed out of Lamborghini

Inside the wallet, there was money and the victim's credit cards, according to the warrant.

ATLANTA — A warrant is revealing new details in connection to the death of a woman, who a witness said, was thrown out of a moving Lamborghini to her death.

According to a warrant from Fulton County, 31-year-old Alfred Megbuluba is accused of taking a wallet belonging to 28-year-old Catherine Khan before her death.

Inside the wallet, there was money valued under $1,500 and Khan's credit cards, according to the warrant. The warrant states he later tried to use her card at a Chevron gas station shortly before her death.

Hours after turning himself in to Atlanta Police, Megbuluba made his first court appearance, where he was denied bond. At the hearing, Megbuluba's attorney Steve Sadow waived the reading of the arrest warrant.

In a statement to 11Alive, his attorney, Steve Sadow, called the incident "tragic," but said his client is innocent.

"Mr. Megbuluba is not guilty of the charges lodged against him. The death of Ms. Khan was a tragic accident. We expect the evidence at trial to show that she may have been intoxicated, and jumped or fell out of the vehicle on her own accord.”

Attorney Sadow also said during the hearing that Megbuluba has one prior arrest for "reckless conduct and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer out of Gwinnett County."

The warrant further states, "Alfred Megbuluba, did commit the offense of murder when he unlawfully and with malice aforethought pushed Catherine Kahn out of his vehicle while it was in motion. Catherine died as a result of her injuries from being pushed out of the vehicle."

Megbuluba faces felony murder, theft by taking, and financial transaction card theft charges.

The charges stem from the incident that happened the night of Oct. 10 where Khan was found lying on the ground after being hit by a car at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Peachtree Road NE.

Over a week later, condolences are still pouring in for the popular Atlanta mixologist. Khan's family held a private funeral service for her Tuesday, on the same day Megbuluba was told he would have to remain behind bars. His case will now be turned over to Fulton County Superior Court.