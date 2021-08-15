APD: Arrest warrants secured for suspect involved in kidnapping, killing of Atlanta woman

DeMarcus Brinkley, who was earlier identified as a person of interest, faces murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, among other charges.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said homicide investigators were able to establish probable cause and secured arrest warrants for a suspect involved in the kidnapping and murder of 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab.

DeMarcus Brinkley, 27, who was earlier identified as a person of interest after a police chase in Griffin, faces murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges.

According to APD, Brinkley is in stable condition and in custody at AMC Hospital Detention and will be taken to Fulton County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

On Friday, Georgia State Patrol said Atlanta Police were chasing Brinkley into Griffin that ended in a crash, where both drivers ended up in the hospital.

Police said Abdulrab, 27, was kidnapped from her home on Burroughs Street around 5 a.m. Friday. Her body was found hours later, about two miles away off Lakewood Avenue.

Abdulrab worked as a bartender at Revery and other bars in the area, according to friends. Surveillance video from Revery shows Abdulrab leave work around 4:40 a.m. Friday, shortly before she was kidnapped.