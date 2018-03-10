SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – A man and woman are wanted for breaking into a gas station and stealing lottery tickets, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a woman in a pink shirt hitting the store’s glass window with a heavy object. A man is shown using a crowbar to then pry the door open and slip through a panel in the door. He was also captured on video inside the store grabbing an entire display of lottery tickets before running out.

Police said the two suspects fled in a white U-Haul van.

This happened at the Pure Gas Station at 1313 Highway 11 in Social Circle, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. The department is asking anyone with information to come forward.

