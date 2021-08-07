Teen selling water shot on I-285 ramp in College Park

Police said the teen was shot multiple times.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a boy selling water was shot at the Old National Highway exit ramp on Interstate 285 north in College Park Thursday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a "shots fired call" at 12:20 p.m.

Investigators said four 17-year-old boys were selling water when they encountered two men in a white sedan.

The sedan approached the teens, pointed their guns at them and fired shots, hitting one of the boys multiple times, College Park Police said.

The three other teens were not shot, officials said.

The injured teen was transported to Grady Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are not revealing the victim's name at this time and his condition is not yet known.

Officials also said they do not have any suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information or witnessed this shooting, call College Park Police at 404-761-3131. If you want to remain anonymous, call the tip line at 404.768.8664 or Crime Stoppers 404.577. TIPS (8477).