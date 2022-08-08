19-year-old choked to death by roommate in Clayton County, investigators say

It happened Sunday in Riverdale.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested for choking a 19-year-old to death on Sunday night, Clayton County Police Department said.

Police received a call around 9 p.m. about a domestic dispute that involved death and drove over to the 8100 block of Webb Road in Riverdale.

The department said while on the way to the house, the suspect, 20-year-old Kathan Guzman, confessed to choking 19-year-old Delila Grayson to death. Police confirmed the two were roommates.

Officers found Grayson's body in a bathtub when they arrived. Guzman told police that the two had gotten into an argument and that's what led to him choking her.