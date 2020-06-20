Witness: Woman shot during protests at Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed

Police confirmed that a woman was shot in the leg at the location though many other details may not emerge until Saturday.

ATLANTA — Police say a woman has been shot near the Wendy's were a deadly officer-involved shooting occurred just a week earlier.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said the victim was shot in the leg and is "alert, conscious, and breathing" though further details are still limited at this time.

The shooting happened in the same area where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police officer. Brooks allegedly pointed a taser at the officers that he took during a struggle.

An alleged witness video shared on Twitter appears to show the scene. In it, several shots are heard and people are seen running. A short time later, someone yells that a woman had been hit by gunfire. The video shows a woman receiving treatment a short time later.

A man can be heard off-camera saying a bullet narrowly missed him and hit the victim instead.

The person who recorded the video said a protest was ongoing at the time of the gunfire and suggests the victim was a protester.

Police are not yet able to corroborate these details and believe they'll have further information on Saturday.