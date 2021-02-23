Man shot by co-worker outside industrial building in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was shot outside a business in southwest Atlanta and police say the suspect is his co-worker.
The Fulton County Police Department responded to 5215 Westgate Drive just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. They said the name of the business is Downstream Logistics.
Officers found a 39-year-old man in the parking lot with two gunshot wounds to the chest, police said.
Investigators say they believe the man was shot by a co-worker after "some sort of a disagreement."
They said the victim may have also fired shots at the co-worker, based on evidence at the scene.
Fulton Police said they are "actively pursuing" the co-worker and that the investigation is ongoing.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown.
No names have been released.
