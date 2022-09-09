What is 'theft by deception'? | 2 Cobb deputies killed while serving warrant

Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens said the deputies were attempting to serve a single warrant for "a failure to appear for a theft by deception" charge.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday night, two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed during an attempt to serve a warrant at a residence near John Ward and Hampton Glen Drive.

After the shooting, an hours-long SWAT standoff took place and two suspects were taken into custody.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens said the deputies were attempting to serve a single warrant for "a failure to appear for a theft by deception" charge. But what does this mean? And what are the consequences of a guilty verdict?

What is it?

According to Georgia Law O.C.G.A. §16-8-3, a person commits the crime of theft by deception when they obtain property by any deceitful means or artful practice with the intention of depriving the owner of the property.

The law outlines five ways a person can deceive intentionally if they:

Create or confirm another’s impression of an existing fact or past event which is false and that the accused knows or believes to be false; Fail to correct a false impression of an existing fact or past event which he has previously created or confirmed; Prevent another from acquiring information pertinent to the disposition of the property involved; Sell or otherwise transfer or encumber property intentionally failing to disclose a substantial and valid known lien, adverse claim, or other legal impediments to the enjoyment of the property, whether such impediment is or is not a matter of official record; or Promise performance of services that he does not intend to perform or knows will not be performed. Evidence of failure to perform standing alone shall not be sufficient to authorize a conviction under this subsection.

What are the consequences?

The penalty for theft by deception depends on whether the charge is made to be a misdemeanor or a felony.

If the property stolen is worth less than $500, then a person will be charged with a misdemeanor and can face a fine of up to $1,000 and 12 months of jail time.

Stolen property worth more than $500 constitutes a felony charge that can come with a minimum one-year prison sentence and a maximum of 10 years.