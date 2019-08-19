Two juveniles were shot near the Lakewood stadium in southeast Atlanta Saturday night following a high school football game.

Here's what we know about the shooting.

One of the victims is 12 years old and he is now in stable condition after initially being transported in critical condition.

The second boy is 16 years old. He was shot in the calf and transported to the hospital by his mother. He was discharged Sunday.

Atlanta Police said the incident was the result of a fight after the Mays vs. Carver High School preseason football game.

Authorities said it took place in a neighborhood about a block from the stadium's parking lot, near the intersection of Claire Drive and Olive Street.

Investigators said it is unclear if the two teenagers involved in the shooting were students at Mays or Carver.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools said they are referring all questions to the police since the shooting did not occur on school property.

Neighbors said they would like to see more police patrolling the area to decrease the chance of this incident happening again.

