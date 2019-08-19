Two juveniles were shot near the Lakewood stadium in southeast Atlanta Saturday night following a high school football game.
Here's what we know about the shooting.
- One of the victims is 12 years old and he is now in stable condition after initially being transported in critical condition.
- The second boy is 16 years old. He was shot in the calf and transported to the hospital by his mother. He was discharged Sunday.
- Atlanta Police said the incident was the result of a fight after the Mays vs. Carver High School preseason football game.
- Authorities said it took place in a neighborhood about a block from the stadium's parking lot, near the intersection of Claire Drive and Olive Street.
- Investigators said it is unclear if the two teenagers involved in the shooting were students at Mays or Carver.
- A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools said they are referring all questions to the police since the shooting did not occur on school property.
- Neighbors said they would like to see more police patrolling the area to decrease the chance of this incident happening again.
