Two juveniles were shot near the Lakewood stadium in southeast Atlanta Saturday night following a high school football game. 

Here's what we know about the shooting. 

  • One of the victims is 12 years old and he is now in stable condition after initially being transported in critical condition.
  • The second boy is 16 years old. He was shot in the calf and transported to the hospital by his mother. He was discharged Sunday. 
  • Atlanta Police said the incident was the result of a fight after the Mays vs. Carver High School preseason football game.  
  • Authorities said it took place in a neighborhood about a block from the stadium's parking lot, near the intersection of Claire Drive and Olive Street.
  • Investigators said it is unclear if the two teenagers involved in the shooting were students at Mays or Carver. 
  • A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools said they are referring all questions to the police since the shooting did not occur on school property. 
  • Neighbors said they would like to see more police patrolling the area to decrease the chance of this incident happening again. 

