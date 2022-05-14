Who are the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo?

Ten people, including a retired Buffalo Police officer, were killed and three were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Tops Market on Jefferson Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten people were killed, three injured in mass shooting Saturday afternoon at the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo.

Here's what we know about the victims so far:

Eleven of the victims were African American, two of them were white

Four of the victims were store employees.

Aaron Salter

The store's security guard, a retired Buffalo Police officer is among those killed. He has been identified as Aaron Salter. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Salter was a "hero in our eyes".

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield spoke to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing Saturday evening and confirmed his mother, Ruth Whitfield, 86, was one of the victims in the shooting. Ruth Whitfield was on her way from visiting her husband in a nursing home and stopped at the store to get something to eat.

Pearly Young, 77

Pearly Young, 77, was killed Sunday shopping for groceries. She loved singing, dancing, & being with family. Young ran a food pantry in the Central Park neighborhood for 25 years, feeding people every Saturday. Her family says she loved singing, dancing and being with her family. She was a mother, grandmother and missionary.

2 On Your Side is working to confirm the names of the other victims killed in the shooting. We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

One of those injured is the son of a staffer in State Senator Tim Kennedy's office. The senator released the following statement reacting to Saturday's events:

Tonight, a member of my staff, my extended family, is at ECMC when she should be at home. She’s sitting in a hospital waiting room, because her beautiful, extraordinary son was shot while he was simply doing his job.

To say that I’m heartbroken tonight doesn’t even do it justice. I’m devastated. I’m angry. And I’m thinking about the families who won’t welcome a loved one home tonight. All because an individual filled with pure evil made a calculated decision to senselessly take innocent lives. Let us be clear: this was a hate crime and an act of terrorism on our community. It was racially motivated, extremism in its most pure form.

Although we may feel speechless, we will not remain silent.

These victims and the families of these victims will see justice. While we grieve tonight, we will get through this together. I ask that you keep the families of those lost and injured in your prayers.

The three surviving shooting victims were all taken to ECMC. Hospital spokesperson Peter Cutler says one of them has since been discharged and the other two are in stable condition.

