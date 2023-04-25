3 men arrested in White County following road rage incident that erupted into gunfire, deputies say

One of the men was a 25-year-old from Gainesville who police said started the incident.

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Three men are now facing charges after a road rage incident erupted into gunfire, White County sheriff's deputies said.

Officials said the arrests happened Sunday evening on Highway 129 South near Cougar Drive in Cleveland, but the road rage incident took place in Lumpkin County.

Officials said it all started when a 25-year-old Gainesville man, identified as Jorden McKinney, struck a Chevrolet truck driven by a 16-year-old.

That's when the family members of the teen pulled up in a white truck firing several shots at McKinney's car.

McKinney then made a U-turn where he drove back around and hit the white truck after the teen's family members, identified as Charles Wayne Ryder, 51, and a 21-year-old, fired the shots.

The 51-year-old then rammed McKinney's BMW disabling his car.

Deputies arrested McKinney, Charles Wayne Ryder and the 21-year-old at the scene.

McKinney is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and aggressive driving.

Charles Wayne Ryder is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggressive driving.

The 21-year-old is charged with reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm near a roadway, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

They were taken to the White County Jail. Deputies said additional charges are possible at this time.

