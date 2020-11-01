DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was found dead in a DeKalb County home Friday morning.

According to DeKalb County Police, they were called to 5400 block of Whittondale Road around 8:15 a.m. to do a welfare check.

Once they arrived, they found the victim there with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are looking for clues in this homicide investigation. They said they don't have motive and they don't have any suspects at this time.

Officers didn't release the name of the victim, but said she was in her 60s.

No other information has been released. This is still an ongoing investigation.

WXIA

OTHER HEADLINES:

Woman hired to help with secret Atlanta dinner party speaks out against organizer: 'I think he's robbing people'

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

A teacher is out of a job over what she wrote on the board