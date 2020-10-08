Gwinnett police still seek tips after man shot on highway last month

The suspect vehicle had been described as a silver/gray 2010s model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala. They said Monday that it could possibly be a Honda Accord.

NORCROSS, Ga. — It has been nearly a month since 31-year-old Steven Vallejo was killed while exiting Interstate 85 in his car at Indian Trail-Lilburn Road in Gwinnett County.

On Monday, Gwinnett Police investigators say they are still seeking tips in the case and believe there may be people out there that have information.

The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on July 19.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle, described as a silver passenger car driven by a Black male was in the far right lane of the freeway. The victim's vehicle was described by police as a black passenger vehicle and was exiting onto Indian Trail-Lilburn Road.

