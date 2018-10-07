Police are warning local shops across at least two counties about a serial burglary crew that has hit several stores - three of them in under an hour. A month later, police say they're still very active.

The alert first went out on June 18 that three burglars had stolen over $76,000 in cash and property while causing $2,000 in just one night. The crime spree happened days earlier on June 12 not long after midnight outside of Norcross, Georgia. They hit two businesses in roughly 10 minutes and a third about 30 minutes later near Atlanta.

PHOTOS: Serial robbing crew hits businesses across Gwinnett, DeKalb

Fast-forward to Monday and police believe the very same burglars are far from done. The three burglars vandalized and stole from other businesses in other jurisdictions including Norcross, Snellville, Brookhaven and Chamblee as well as unincorporated parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

Their method in most if not all cases was the same - they used a crowbar to pry open doors or smash the glass to gain entry. Clues, so far, lie in surveillance footage and descriptions of the suspects, but police are hoping for more.

The first suspect was wearing gray and brown boots, black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, orange underwear and white gloves. The second suspect was wearing royal blue sneakers, gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, green and tan boxers and white gloves. The third was wearing black and white sneakers, black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, royal blue underwear, and white gloves.

All three were described as black males in the late teens to 20s with slim builds.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770513-5300. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, callers can also call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

