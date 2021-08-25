Wife faces murder charges after stabbing, killing husband at Johns Creek home, police say

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A wife is facing murder charges for stabbing and killing her husband at their home in Johns Creek, according to police.
Officers responded to the 600-block of Mount Victoria Place, a neighborhood off of Barnwell Road, Tuesday night at 11:30 p.m. to check on the family. Police said a concerned family member, who lives out of state, received a frantic call from someone at the home and feared someone could be injured.
When officers arrived, they found her husband 51-year-old William Kennedy dead from a knife wound.
The wife was taken into custody without incident, according to Johns Creek Police. She faces felony murder and cruelty to children, with additional charges pending.
She was taken to the Fulton County Jail and is currently being held without bond.