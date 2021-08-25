Wife faces murder charges after stabbing, killing husband at Johns Creek home, police say

Police said a concerned family member, who lives out of state, received a frantic call from someone at the home and feared someone could be injured.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A wife is facing murder charges for stabbing and killing her husband at their home in Johns Creek, according to police.

Officers responded to the 600-block of Mount Victoria Place, a neighborhood off of Barnwell Road, Tuesday night at 11:30 p.m. to check on the family. Police said a concerned family member, who lives out of state, received a frantic call from someone at the home and feared someone could be injured.

When officers arrived, they found her husband 51-year-old William Kennedy dead from a knife wound.

The wife was taken into custody without incident, according to Johns Creek Police. She faces felony murder and cruelty to children, with additional charges pending.