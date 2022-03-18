Teenagers arrested for murder in Spalding County, police say

Both teenage suspects are facing charges as adults.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Wildarious Tyrell Draggs, 23, was killed at 1001 Lake Avenue in Griffin, an investigation that began on March 15. Now, police have made multiple arrests in the case.

Three individuals were identified as persons of interest by the Griffin Police Department, leading to the execution of two arrest warrants. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested and are now facing charges as adults in relation to the homicide, police said.

A 41-year-old woman was also arrested and is facing a charge for being the party to a homicide. Two other individuals, one male and one female, were arrested during the execution of the warrants and they are now facing charges for obstruction/hindering law enforcement.