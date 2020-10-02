CLINTON, Mississippi — The president of Jackson State University resigned Monday after he was arrested in a prostitution sting in central Mississippi.

The police chief in the Jackson suburb of Clinton said Monday that 57-year-old William Bynum Jr. was among more than a dozen people arrested during the weekend.

A news release from the Mississippi university system on Monday said Bynum submitted his resignation and it took effect immediately. Bynum is charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana.

He had been president of Jackson State since 2017.

The chief said in his press conference that that two men and two women arrested were en route to Atlanta. He suspects that these four may be part of a larger multi-state ring, but said that they are still investigating this. He said they may have been driving through -- and happened to see the online ad and decided to stop in Clinton.

Arrested/Charge(s):

Holly Ann Wheaton, age 35, of Springfield, Tennessee: Prostitution

Steve Hampton, age 57, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Anthony Bowman, age 48, of Vicksburg, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute

William Bynum Jr., age 57, of Jackson, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute, False Statement of Identity, and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Fredrick Robinson, age 41, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution

Sierra Case, age 23, of Jackson, Mississippi: Prostitution

Sheena Stanford, age 35, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution

Taylor Ducre, age 30, of Angie, Louisiana: Prostitution and Possession of Cocaine

Eric Jackson, age 34, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution

Naketa Williams, age 37, of Jackson, Mississippi: Prostitution

Shonda McCarthy, age 46, of Jackson, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute and Possession of Marijuana while Operating a Motor Vehicle.

Rosella Brown, age 25, of Canton, Mississippi: Prostitution

Alexis Miller, age 23, of Memphis, Tennessee: Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution

Temeela Palmer, age 31, of Memphis, Tennessee: Prostitution and Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution

Joseph Jones, age 30, of Memphis, Tennessee: Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution

Jesus Porrata, age 31, of Memphis, Tennessee: Promoting Prostitution

