Homicide investigation underway near Wilson Mill Park, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a homicide near Wilson Mill Park, not far from I-20 just outside the perimeter, Tuesday night.
Authorities are responding to 300 Wilson Mill Rd SW, where there are several recreational sports fields.
Details are very limited at this time.11Alive has a crew at the scene and is working to find out more about what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.