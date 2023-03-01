1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say

The victim was found unresponsive in a front yard along Windemere Way, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday.

According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.

"Nearby witnesses were able to tell the officers the direction in which the shooter fled," he said. "I'm pleased to announce that our officers moved professionally and expeditiously and were able to successfully apprehend the shooter without further incident."

11Alive reached out to find out more information on the victim's condition. However, it's unknown at this time. Clayton County Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.

🚨🚨One person shot near the 300 Block of Windemere Way🚨🚨 Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Tuesday, January 3, 2023