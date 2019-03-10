WINDER, Ga. — Authorities are trying to identify and determine how a person ended up dead in a pond.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a "possible body" floating in the pond off of Booth Circle in Winder. Once on scene, they confirmed it was a deceased person.

Aerial images show multiple bodies of water in the Booth Circle area.

The department asked for the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in reference to the investigation.

The body has been taken to the crime lab for an autopsy to be performed to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

This incident is still under investigation and the sheriff’s office said they are not going to release any more information until the autopsy results are out.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

Fayetteville's Kelley O'Hara wins over the internet with US flag rescue, post-game kiss, locker room celebration