JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a woman found burned in a car last year.

Police made the gruesome discovery on Oct. 29

According to police, investigators found the body of 21-year-old Adelisa Murtovic inside the burning car parked next to a playground at the Springlake Cove Subdivision clubhouse in Lawrenceville around 3:30 a.m.

Police said before her death Murtovic drove to a gated Johns Creek apartment complex with 20-year-old Michael Smith and 18-year-old Deshaun Flournoy to meet 20-year-old Antoine to allegedly buy drugs. But while the Murtovic was waiting in the car, police said Smith and Flournoy tried to rob Sims.

FROM LEFT: Antonine Sims, Deshaun Flournoy and Michael Smith are wanted for the murder of a woman found inside a burning car parked in Lawrenceville.

Johns Creek Police Department

At some point, police said all three men started shooting - one of those bullets hit Murtovic as she sat inside the car. Police said Sims jumped in the car to get away after, and drove it to Lawrenceville. That's where they said he allegedly set it on fire with Murtovic still inside of it.

Nearby residents saw the car fully engulfed and called 911. Firefighters discovered the body once the flames were put out.

Authorities secured warrants for Sims, Smith and Flournoy a month later, charging them all with Murtovic's death.

Smith - who had been wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony - eventually turned himself over to police, and gave them information they said aligned with the 911 call and other evidence.

But it would be several more months before police made any more breaks in the case. One of those came April 1, when police said authorities in Beloit, Wisconsin arrested Sims after he was involved in a foot chase there. He had been wanted on charges of felony murder and purchase, distribution and sale of marijuana. Authorities are now working to extradite Sims to Georgia.

It's still unclear, however, the status of Flournoy. He faces charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.