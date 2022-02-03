Witness describes hearing multiple gunshots when officer was injured in Clayton County

Police are still searching for the suspect accused of shooting the officer in Clayton County.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A frantic scene unfolded in Clayton County Wednesday afternoon when an officer and another person were injured in a shooting. Witnesses told 11Alive they heard three or four gunshots and dropped to the ground.

"We just heard a whole bunch of shots going off and ringing and pretty much everybody started to duck," said David Richardson, who was getting food for his family in the area around 2 p.m.

Shortly after, the area between Riverdale Road and Norman Drive was filled with law enforcement officers.

"We started hearing police cars flying up the street by the 20s. I've never seen this many cops ever," he said.

Clayton County Police said the officer was initially there to respond to an armed robbery call outside of a business. That's when he was shot along with the robbery victim. Witnesses said the police response initially focused on the shopping plaza, but now they've shifted to the perimeter around a wooded area blocking off an apartment as they search for the suspect.

Authorities said the person they are looking for was wearing a yellow outfit. As they continue the manhunt, police are asking people who live in the apartments behind the shopping plaza to lock their doors and stay inside.

Richardson said he's glad no one else was hit and he hopes the officer will be OK.

"Our community is all we have here," he said.

The officer and the victim are expected to survive their injuries.

The perimeter will remain in place until the suspect is captured and the scene is cleared.