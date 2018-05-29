MARIETTA, Ga. -- Marietta police have identified a man accused of pulling a gun in the bathroom after being refused entry into a local courtroom.

According to the Marietta Police Department, 40-year-old Phillip James Collins was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats after officers said he was seen in the municipal court bathroom with a handgun threatening to "shoot people."

According to witnesses, Collins attempted to enter the court with a backpack and argued when security asked to scan and inspect it. When Collins refused, court bailiffs prevented him from getting in so he entered a nearby restroom.

A witness claims to have seen him holding the gun in the restroom while talking to himself about shooting people. He then exited the restroom and made threatening gestures and statements to the bailiffs before leaving.

Police later found Collins roughly a half mile from police headquarters and arrested him, however, they were unable to find the handgun.

Police said Collins has a "lengthy criminal history" and has been in the Marietta lobby many times before where he was known to be verbally abusive.

In a statement from the Marietta Police Department, officer and spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said that had it not been for the diligence of the bailiffs, the outcome of that confrontation could have been "tragically different."

