MARIETTA, Ga. -- Marietta police have identified a man accused of pulling a gun in the bathroom after being refused entry into a local courtroom.

According to the Marietta Police Department, 40-year-old Phillip James Collins was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats after officers said he was seen in the municipal court bathroom with a handgun threatening to "shoot people."

Man arrested after allegedly offering to buy a child from her grandmother

According to witnesses, Collins attempted to enter the court with a backpack and argued when security asked to scan and inspect it. When Collins refused, court bailiffs prevented him from getting in so he entered a nearby restroom.

A witness claims to have seen him holding the gun in the restroom while talking to himself about shooting people. He then exited the restroom and made threatening gestures and statements to the bailiffs before leaving.

Police later found Collins roughly a half mile from police headquarters and arrested him, however, they were unable to find the handgun.

Police said Collins has a "lengthy criminal history" and has been in the Marietta lobby many times before where he was known to be verbally abusive.

In a statement from the Marietta Police Department, officer and spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said that had it not been for the diligence of the bailiffs, the outcome of that confrontation could have been "tragically different."

More crime news

Mugshot gallery

Mug Shot Photos
01 / 238
Austin Oney, 18 (Photo: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
02 / 238
03 / 238
04 / 238
05 / 238
06 / 238
07 / 238
08 / 238
09 / 238
Kevin Jerome was arrested on multiple felony counts out of Tennessee while he was driving passengers in an Uber in Cobb County on Sunday, May 20, 2018.
10 / 238
11 / 238
12 / 238
13 / 238
14 / 238
15 / 238
16 / 238
Rick Painter (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
17 / 238
Georgia Department of Corrections officials said Raul Prado ran off from a work detail in Augusta on Monday, May 7, 2018.
18 / 238
Ernest Leander Shaw, 65, faces 66 counts of sexual exploitation of children, possession of Schedule IV drugs and crossing guard line with drugs. Additional charges are pending.
19 / 238
20 / 238
21 / 238
Gainesville Police have charged 27-year-old Elmer B. Bonilla with enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation. He was arrested on April 23, 2018.
22 / 238
23 / 238
24 / 238
25 / 238
Jose Claros was convicted on charges of abusing his stepchildren and their mother on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
26 / 238
27 / 238
26-year-old Jaquavious Johnson and 21-year-old Scean Mitchell have been convicted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Clark Jr. on July 14, 2017.
28 / 238
29 / 238
30 / 238
31 / 238
32 / 238
33 / 238
34 / 238
35 / 238
Gordon County Sheriff's Office
36 / 238
37 / 238
38 / 238
39 / 238
40 / 238
41 / 238
Police arrested Tyler Casey and Nathaniel Rabideau, both 19, on March 23, for the vandalism incident that occurred on March 19. Both are being charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and vandalism to a place of worship. (Henry County Jail)
42 / 238
43 / 238
44 / 238
Jonathan Benjamin Gersh
45 / 238
Jerry Bagley was arrested on Sun., Feb. 11, 2018 for the April 2017 murder of an 11-week-old infant in Bartow County. (Bartow Co. Jail)
46 / 238
47 / 238
Tracey Patrick Mug
48 / 238
Joshua Richards, 21
49 / 238
50 / 238
51 / 238
52 / 238
53 / 238
54 / 238
Jacob Picklesimer is charged in his 3-month-old daughter's death.
55 / 238
56 / 238
Michael Reynolds is charged in the death of an 18-month-old child.
57 / 238
19-year-old Deonta Taylor
58 / 238
59 / 238
60 / 238
61 / 238
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
62 / 238
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
63 / 238
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
64 / 238
Brandon David Cannon IMAGE HART COUNTY SHERIFF
65 / 238
66 / 238
Darrius Matthews (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
67 / 238
14-year-old Ronaldo Cruz, Norcross
68 / 238
16-year-old Omar Ramos, Norcross
69 / 238
70 / 238
71 / 238
(Photo: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
72 / 238
73 / 238
74 / 238
75 / 238
Richard Autry (Photo: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
76 / 238
Derek Jess Renfroe. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
77 / 238
Sidrick Melancon. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
78 / 238
Sadai Higgenbotham. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
79 / 238
Tyrone Kemp
80 / 238
81 / 238
Brandon Sewell (Cartersville PD)
82 / 238
83 / 238
McLin Wilson is accused of assault with a pool noodle
84 / 238
Marco Hernanded (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
85 / 238
SAMUEL ALEXANDER. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
86 / 238
Mugshot of Dijanelle Fowler (DeKalb County PD)
87 / 238
88 / 238
89 / 238
Tara Marie Solem was accused of empersonating a police officer at a Chick-fil-A. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
90 / 238
(Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
91 / 238
Perry Brown, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Willie Joe Beasley. (Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
92 / 238
93 / 238
Michael Wysolovski. Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office via 11Alive.
94 / 238
Lisa Alexander was charged with neglect after EMS found a disabled man living in "toxic" conditions with open wounds. (Photo: Murray County Sheriff's Office)
95 / 238
(Photo: DeKalb County Police Department)
96 / 238
Jessica Lane Hunt is accused of allowing her 8-month-old child to ingest cocaine
97 / 238
98 / 238
99 / 238
Bobbie Jessica Prather
100 / 238
101 / 238
102 / 238
Nicholas Deon Thrash has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Marion, Ind. He was arrested on May 17, 2017, and was being held on 10 counts of felony child molesting. (Grant Co., Ind. Jail)
103 / 238
Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office
104 / 238
105 / 238
Darryl Cordell Floyd B/M 28 YOA. Charged with VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
106 / 238
Michael Lydon Strong B/M 36 YOA charged with: -VGCSA Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) With Intent to Distribute -VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine -VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
107 / 238
Charles Edward Brown B/M 53 YOA charged with -VGCSA Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms -VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine -VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
108 / 238
Charles Nile, photo from Clayton Co. Sheriff's Office
109 / 238
42-year-old Jamel Harris was charged with murder after police said he played a role in shooting and killing a woman who was responding to an online ad. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff)
110 / 238
17-year-old Jakerius Henry was charged with murder after police said he played a role in shooting and killing a woman who was responding to an online ad. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff)
111 / 238
Police in Miami said Jayce Lii posed as the assistant to Adele's manager in order to get free concert tickets.
112 / 238
Benjamin Johnson, 39, of Covington was charged with murder, concealing the death of another and arson in the death and burning of a body in Covington on May 6, 2017. (Newton County Jail)
113 / 238
114 / 238
Frank Mash was accused of stealing election signs in the days leading up to Georgia's 6th District race. (Photo: Fulton County Jail)
115 / 238
Adam Scott Presley was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police early Saturday morning after they said he stabbed three people while under the influence of LSD. (Athens-Clarke County PD)
116 / 238
Eric Anthony Moss (Photo: Rabun County Sheriff's Office)
117 / 238
Donny Eaton (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Officer)
118 / 238
Joseph Broxton
119 / 238
Daniel Pena
120 / 238
Photo of James Beard courtesy Dekalb Co.Sheriff's Office.
121 / 238
Samuel Washington is accused of stealing 45 guns.
122 / 238
Kenneth Corely is accused of stealing 45 guns.
123 / 238
Kent Igleheart (DeKalb County Jail)
124 / 238
Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall (L) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls, Iowa on March 25, 2017. (Black Hawk County Jail)
125 / 238
126 / 238
127 / 238
Thomas Edvalson was sentenced for hosting a site for child porn and offering a "how-to" guide for others to set up their own.
128 / 238
Dontavious Contrell Rucker (Photo: Banks County Sheriff's Office)
129 / 238
130 / 238
131 / 238
132 / 238
133 / 238
Ron Gorman, 51, was charged with more than 260 counts related to alleged repeated sexual assault of a teen victim out of Pennsylvania. He was picked up in Cobb County. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
134 / 238
33-year-old Terryon Harris. (Photo: Doraville Police Department)
135 / 238
Zhibin Duan was charged with murder after investigators found his estranged wife's body inside his home.
136 / 238
Selena Delatorre
137 / 238
Brian Weikel, 37 years old of Acworth arrested for impersonating a police officer.
138 / 238
James Lumpkin
139 / 238
Dale Tice.
140 / 238
Order of incarceration | Remanded, Lumpkin County Courthouse on June 4, 2003 | Age: 22
141 / 238
DUI, failure to maintain lane | Arrested on GA 75 on Jan. 11, 2002 | Age: 20
142 / 238
Time to serve | Turned self in on March 14, 2003 | Age: 22
143 / 238
Joshua Boone was charged iwth vehicular homicide after police say he drove the wrong way on I-85, crashed into a vehicle, and killed the driver.
144 / 238
Known as Spladder the clown, White was a member of the Whitfield Fire Clown Posse. The group visited schools in the area and taught them fire safety while dressed as clowns.
145 / 238
A booking photo of Adam Densmore who was arrested in Oklahoma.
146 / 238
Omar Malcolm was arrested for a robbery he stopped.
147 / 238
148 / 238
149 / 238
Earl Cherry, 50, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Sandy.
150 / 238
Joshua Darnell Coleman
151 / 238
152 / 238
CRUZ BARRERA-LUGO
153 / 238
154 / 238
Mario Antwoin Teasley
155 / 238
Kendra Jacinta Johnson
156 / 238
Quintavius Williams
157 / 238
Robert Bradley
158 / 238
Keith Denmon.
159 / 238
160 / 238
Matthew Flesher was arrested and charged after police found video evidence he'd be spying on his neighbors for years.
161 / 238
ACWORTH, Ga. &ndash; Bartow County Sheriff's Office has arrested 24-year-old Ryan Erikson for possession of child pornography.
162 / 238
Amir Williams, 26
163 / 238
Escaped Tennessee inmate David Frazier was captured Wednesday Dec. 28 in Forsyth County Georgia after being on the run for two days.
164 / 238
Darrel L. Eaker II, 43 of Ballground, Georgia has been charged with malice murder FVA and aggravated assault FVA
165 / 238
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. &ndash; Gwinnett County Police have arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Kelley for his sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
166 / 238
Kelly Grace O'Brien is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars of teeth whitening strips and razor blades from a Walmart.
167 / 238
23-year-old Brittany Wiggins is wanted for the murder of her husband Demarcus Myers.
168 / 238
Jahleel Brown, along with his step-son, was charged in the death of Brown's 14-year-old daughter's Dec. 6 death. Both Brown and the juvenile were charged with Reckless Conduct and Involuntary Manslaughter.
169 / 238
Errol Martinez
170 / 238
Dejour Weston
171 / 238
Amanda Davis IMAGE COBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
172 / 238
Jose Rodriguez was arrested December 6 in Newnan on charges of impersonating an officer, shoplifting and obstruction of officers (Newnan PD)
173 / 238
Cynthia Mann Klaudt, 60, was arrested Thursday after a bloody altercation with her husband.
174 / 238
Elijah Williams Ramoutar, 19
175 / 238
Antonio Gee was arrested on multiple charges after the four-hour standoff in a Mableton home on Wed., December 7, 2016 (Cobb County Jail mugshot)
176 / 238
Leroy Coleman
177 / 238
Police arrested Terique Hall after he allegedly strangled a woman to death inside a DeKalb County hotel.
178 / 238
Orlando Gibson
179 / 238
Xavier Gibson
180 / 238
Authorities say 50-year-old Ronald Mark Clark of Woodstock, Ga. was behind multiple burglaries in the Marietta-area during which he forced open unoccupied homes and took high-end kitchen ranges.
181 / 238
Christopher Florence was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
182 / 238
Kenneth Eric Jackson was indicted for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
183 / 238
Marco Watson was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
184 / 238
Eunice English was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
185 / 238
Devin Thomas was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
186 / 238
187 / 238
188 / 238
Damarius Thompson, 25(left) and Shontavious Chestnut, 25(right)
189 / 238
Quentin Brown was arrested in connection with a carjacking at Perimeter Mall.
190 / 238
Dustin York
191 / 238
Alexander McDaniel (Photo: Fulton County Government)
192 / 238
Tracia Hubbard, 48, is accused of shooting Brandon Parker, 33, to death after the two argued outside of her mother's home at 739 Grosso Ave.
193 / 238
Gregory Andre Stillwell is accused of attacking an elderly woman. (Photo: McDonough Police Department)
194 / 238
Thomas Sickman, a teacher at Heard County High, is accused of having sex with a student. (Photo: Heard County Sheriff's Office)
195 / 238
Police arrested Isaac Lee Johnson for a fatal stabbing at a homeless camp.
196 / 238
John Nicholson
197 / 238
Anthony Argento
198 / 238
Joshua Hughes
199 / 238
Donald Ragin
200 / 238
Joshua Mascharka
201 / 238
Benjamin Passmore
202 / 238
David McCormick
203 / 238
Joshua Taft
204 / 238
Josh Cubas
205 / 238
Aron Davis (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
206 / 238
Jonathan Michael Wimbs is accused of striking a police K9 several times with brass knuckles (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
207 / 238
Eugene Lamar Mitchell
208 / 238
Travion Terrell Hall
209 / 238
Julian Michael Rochester
210 / 238
Chad Johnathan Clay mug shot
211 / 238
Anthony Hicks
212 / 238
Boaz Anthony Fordyce
213 / 238
Willis Johnson
214 / 238
Kelless Twohearts Lory, 58, faces two life sentences plus 40 years after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of molestation.
215 / 238
Todd, a Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Cadet, is charged with sneaking in drugs, liquor and even a phone to an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.
216 / 238
Tory Mack is facing child cruelty charges. (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
217 / 238
Elizabeth Mack was charged after authorities said she allowed her husband to beat her child (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
218 / 238
Marcus Vick was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Virginia (WVEC)
219 / 238
Autum Bailey
220 / 238
Jezlias Masonett
221 / 238
Leslie Ford is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
222 / 238
Arielle McMillan
223 / 238
Jeri Quezada (Grand Prairie Police Department)
224 / 238
Nyree Rapley is accused of firing off a gun during an argument. (Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
225 / 238
Marlo Pinnock
226 / 238
Richard Perry
227 / 238
Daniel Dutton, an assistant basketball coach at Marist School, was arrested on child pornography possession charges.
228 / 238
White, Ga. Officer Blake Scheff
229 / 238
White Police Chief David King
230 / 238
“Katt” Micah Sierra Williams was arrested on a battery charge in Gainesville, Ga.
231 / 238
Kevin Harrison is charged in the death of his wife
232 / 238
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
233 / 238
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
234 / 238
Quintarious Walker was arrested in the death of a couple whose bodies were found in a Norcross neighborhood.
235 / 238
Bernard Benta, 46
236 / 238
Ulysses Clark
237 / 238
Clifford Bernard Neal is accused of shaking off a Taser shot and throwing an officer from a moving vehicle
238 / 238
Jeremiah Walker, 19
© 2018 WXIA