LAGRANGE, Ga. -- A man is dead after he was shot multiple times by two gunmen while he worked on his car Wednesday night.

Police responded to a 911 call at 11:51 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery at Lexington Park Drive and when they arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway, unresponsive. The victim had been shot multiple times in his torso, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were able to meet with the people who originally called 911 who said they had been driving down Lexington Park Drive when they saw the victim working on what looked like a car that had broken down. As they continued to approach the victim while driving, two people appeared and started shooting at their car.

They managed to escape with no injuries but their vehicle had multiple bullet holes in it, according to police. Investigators are still searching for the gunmen and have not yet provided the victim's name.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call LaGrange Police at 706-883-2620 and ask for Det. John Slonaker or call 706-883-2652 and ask for Lt. Dale Strickland. Tipsters can also call Troup County Crime Stoppers with information.

