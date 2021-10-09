'We don’t feel safe anymore' | Community shaken after deadly Atlanta shopping plaza shooting

Witnesses were shaken when they heard gunfire erupt at the Peachtree Battle Shopping Plaza parking lot on Peachtree Road Friday afternoon.

One of the suspects died and another, who was taken into custody not far from the scene, was injured.

“I would estimate around six to eight [gunshots] is what I felt like I heard," said one woman who works at one of the stores in the plaza. "We were standing right here. We immediately went into our store and locked our doors because I saw the gentlemen run across the parking lot."

According to Atlanta Police, a man was shopping in the Publix and came outside and found two young men breaking into his car. During the confrontation, APD said he pulled out a weapon to defend himself.

One of the young men was shot and found dead inside of his car. The other suspect, police said, fired a gun as he ran from the scene. He was found a short time later nearby in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood with a gunshot wound in his wrist. He was taken to the hospital to be treaded for his injury.

"It appears to be this was a group of people who decided to come out and commit crimes and unfortunately, it led to the death of someone," APD Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said.

One woman who pulled up to the plaza right after the shooting teared up during an interview with 11Alive.

“I just feel heartbroken because the kids that we saw in there couldn’t be more than 21 years old," she said.

She gave a call to action for city and state leaders to do something about the recent crime. She also wants to see more parents get involved.

"That kid's like barely 21 years old and now he’s shot because he was hanging out with the wrong people and the wrong time and doing bad things," she said tearfully.

“We all live here, you know, we don’t feel safe anymore," she said. "We can't even go to Lenox without worrying if we’ll get carjacked. We can't leave our car anywhere without wondering if our purse is going to get stolen. This is our home."

Police are still investigating the shooting. Detectives are working to determine if the young men are connected to any other crimes in the area.