Woman admits to stabbing husband to death during altercation, Gwinnett police say

TUCKER, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police said a woman admitted to stabbing her husband to death early Monday morning at an apartment complex in Tucker.

Police responded to the home on the 2000 block of Preston Lake Drive just after 1 a.m. to find the man dead from a stab wound.

According to police, the homicide unit responded to the scene and spoke with the wife, who admitted to stabbing the husband during a domestic altercation inside the residence.

They said investigators are speaking with witnesses and gathering any additional evidence.

Police say that the wife has not been criminally charged at this time.

The identities are not being released until next of kin has been notified.