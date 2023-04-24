"Nobody's been deemed to be in trouble, nobody's been disciplined. Of course, as anybody else, all parties are innocent until proven guilty," the Houston DA said.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Six Warner Robins officers are now on paid administrative leave and Houston County's district attorney says he's investigating possible misconduct.

"Nobody's been deemed to be in trouble, nobody's been disciplined. Of course, as anybody else, all parties are innocent until proven guilty. That's kind of where we're at," Houston County District Attorney William Kendall said.



13WMAZ's Caleesha Moore spoke to a woman who says the investigation stems from her interaction with officers of the narcotics unit. She told us that her boyfriend was arrested during a recent traffic stop with drugs in the car. After that, she says an officer with the unit attempted to force her to sell the drugs to help their investigation. Kendall won’t confirm or deny that.



"What I'm telling you is I'm not going to talk about the investigation. There is a pending investigation in our office where they have been allegations made against police officers and we're looking into that," he continued.

He will confirm Warner Robins police placed six officers on administrative leave with pay and he says he's not received any other complaints against the unit since 2021. The six will remain on leave until the investigation is complete.