Argument ends with woman being hit and killed by car in Rockdale County: Deputies

The sheriff's office stated that an argument preceded the fatal crash but did not disclose the victim's name or the exact location of the collision.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hit by a car and killed on Wednesday in Rockdale County, according to its sheriff's Office.

The incident was initially reported to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) around 11:30 p.m., with deputies dispatched to the scene.

Upon arriving at the location, the sheriff's office found a woman dead. Through its investigation, the sheriff's office said it all started with an argument but ended in a deadly crash.

The suspect, Tierra Coley, has been arrested and is facing charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. Rockdale County Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the victim or the location of the collision.