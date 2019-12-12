BEAUMONT, Texas — One woman is in custody Wednesday night after she allegedly attempted to run over her girlfriend before driving a car into a storefront on the south side of Beaumont.

Police responded to the Boost Mobile store in the 1700 block of College Street near Avenue B at about 8:30 p.m. after a car drove into the front of the phone store.

A woman on the scene told 12News that she and her girlfriend were headed to the Pizza Hut next door try to work out a relationship problem but the two began to argue in the car before she got out of the car.

After she got out of the car she told 12News the driver then backed up toward College street and then rapidly drove the car toward her before she jumped out of the way and the car smashed into the store.

The woman suffered minor cuts and bruises from the debris.

Police took the driver into custody at the scene though her charges were not released at the time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

