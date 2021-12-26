Woman arrested after Christmas standoff in Troup County

She now charged with aggravated assault but additional charges are possible.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested after a standoff with the Troup County Sheriff's Office and multiple police departments on Christmas.

Deputies and investigators were originally called out to West Point Road around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in regards to a welfare check on a disabled child who had possibly been tied to a bed and was a victim of physical abuse, according to the sheriff's office.

They added that after speaking with the alleged victim, deputies were able to remove that individual from the home and place them with another family member, until the investigation could move forward. The sheriff's office said the original plan was for that investigation to resume Monday due to the "mental capacity of the victim."

However, around 6:23 p.m., deputies were call back out to the home due to a argument between the victim's mother and her husband. According the a release, the mother had placed a handgun on her husband's head and threatened to shoot him and herself. The sheriff's office added that the husband was able to escape and met with deputies outside.

According to the same release, a warrant for "aggravated assault with a gun - family violence act" was secured. The sheriff's office then said the woman told deputies on the phone that she would harm herself and any law enforcement that attempted to take her to jail. As a result, tactical teams from the Newnan Police Department and the Fulton County Police Department responded to the scene.

After, negotiators were able to determine it was clear the woman was not willing to come out of the home, the sheriff's office said. Then, shortly after 12 a.m., the sheriff's office said the tactical teams approached the home using armored vehicles and used "verbal communications over a public address system along with flashbang noises in an attempt to force her out of the home."