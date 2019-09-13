GRIFFIN, Ga. — After a Griffin High School parent was called to pick up her child due to a violation of the dress code, she became so irate, police were called and she was ultimately arrested.

According to police, when the parent arrived, she became irate and was using profanity while leaving the building and in the parking lot.

"The parent was warned of using the profanity in front of children and advised that if she did not refrain, she would be arrested," police said in a statement.

Lashonda Thomas, 35, was subsequently arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police say additional charges may be pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, the mother took to her Facebook page to say "There was no need for any of this" and continued to say "ALL THIS FOR NOTHING CAUSE I WAS OUTSIDE AND CUSS MY CHILD OUT."

She told 11Alive that the entire incident is embarrassing and that it wasn't that serious to be taken as far as it was.

She said the violation was holes in her son's pants.

