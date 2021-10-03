Woman arrested in South Fulton in connection to North Carolina murder, police say

Police said her two-year-old son was with her at the time of her arrest and he was subject to an Amber Alert.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police announced Sunday, they have arrested a 31-year-old woman in connection to a murder in North Carolina.

According to police, she was subject to a nationwide search after allegedly killing another woman in Clayton, North Carolina.

Officers responded to a "suspicious person" call at the Cascade Walmart at 1105 Research Center Atlanta Dr. at 11:30 a.m., who matched the description of a wanted suspect.

After officers arrived, they were able to identify her as the same woman who was wanted out of North Carolina. She was taken into custody without incident.

Police said her two-year-old son was with her at the time of her arrest and he was subject to an Amber Alert. He was found unharmed and is back with family, according to South Fulton Police.