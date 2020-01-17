COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for a woman who they say attacked a PetSmart employee over a fish.

The incident happened on Tuesday, January 7 at the Two Notch Road location around 12:30 p.m.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the woman asked an employee for help buying a fish. After the employee agreed to help, the woman threw a filter at her and began using vulgar language toward the rest of the staff.

The woman then shoved the victim to the ground and punched her until a store manager intervened, according to officers.

Police were called, but the woman and her son left before officers arrived.

Anyone with information that may help deputies identify the woman is encouraged to call Crimestoppers, an anonymous tip program, at 888-CRIME-SC.

Richland County Sheriff's Department

