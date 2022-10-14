Woman carjacked by 4 men in Inman Park

It happened along Highland Ave. early Friday morning.

ATLANTA — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint by four men in Inman Park early Friday morning, Atlanta Police said.

According to an APD report, it happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 240 Highland Ave.

The victim told officers she had seen "four suspicious male suspects walking near her vehicle as she attempted to enter it."

"Suddenly one of the suspects approached the victim’s passenger’s side door, brandished a firearm, and demanded the victim to exit her vehicle. The victim complied and the four suspects fled inside her vehicle," the APD report said.

The woman was not injured in the incident. APD said investigators are still working to determine the full scope of what happened.