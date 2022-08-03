Man shot, killed at Clarkston apartment complex | What we know

She has been arrested and charged with murder.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after a 28-year-old man was found shot and killed in an apartment by Clarkston Police.

Officers said they initially received a call about a person shot at the 1500 Oak Apartments off Brockett Road around 1 a.m. Friday.

Once there, police found the man lying unconscious with a gunshot wound. After attempting to perform life saving measures, the man was reported dead as medics arrived on scene.

Clarkston Police said they were able to determine that the shooting was not random and investigated it as a domestic violence incident. They now add that both the victim and suspect, 26-year-old J'ana Rawat, were arguing inside the apartment, resulting in the shooting.